- ITV Report
Ben Stokes on regaining England vice-captaincy and whether the Ashes can top World Cup win
Ben Stokes said he is delighted to be re-named England's vice-captain ahead of this summer's Ashes series against Australia.
The ICC World Cup winner, who played an integral role in securing England's super-over victory against New Zealand earlier this month, was stripped of the vice-captaincy last year following an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September 2017.
The court case meant the 28-year-old had to sit out on the Ashes series in 2017, but he has since returned to prominence among the England set-up.
He was cleared of affray in August 2018, but crucially missed five months of international cricket.
Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Stokes said he received a phone call the day before the Ashes squad was formally announced which confirmed he had been restored as vice-captain.
When asked if he wanted to be reinstalled as vice-captain, Stokes said: "Deep down, yeah, it did hurt when it got taken away from me.
"But in the time back when I've been playing, not having that tag as vice-captain, I've just tried to keep being a leader in the group.
"I guess the things that I've managed to do that I've sort of earnt, I've earnt the responsibility back I guess."
"There's a lot of credit that has to go to family, friends, teammates and everyone helping me through that. They stayed very loyal towards me so a lot of credit has to go to a lot of different people for helping me through that, emotionally especially."
Since clinching the World Cup title for England earlier this month, Stokes was one of the high-profile omissions from England's one-off Test match against Ireland.
It has also allowed the Durham all-rounder to re-set his focus on the challenge Australia will pose in the upcoming Test matches and avenge their 4-0 loss from the last series.
To add to the equation, the Ashes will be the first time Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft play a test match since they were banned for ball-tampering against England
Stokes believes that could add to the already-fraught rivalry between the two nations.
"I don't think we're going to go near that [ball-tampering scandal]. I think the crowd will do that for us," said Stokes.
"Ashes series, there's always something that happens. There will be some competitive juices flowing and it brings the best out of players, and I'm really looking forward to being involved in it."
His success this summer may be hard to beat, but it has fuelled a desire to complete an unprecedented double of the World Cup and Ashes - both on home soil.
He said: "I think from a sporting point of view, that day is going to be very, very hard to match.
"It was a four-year journey for the team to get to that World Cup final, and then for it all to boil down to a super-over to decide who was going to win. It was an amazing day.
"The only thing that will come close is winning these Ashes back at the end of the summer."