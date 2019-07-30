Ben Stokes on regaining England vice-captaincy and whether the Ashes can top World Cup win

Ben Stokes said he is delighted to be re-named England's vice-captain ahead of this summer's Ashes series against Australia. The ICC World Cup winner, who played an integral role in securing England's super-over victory against New Zealand earlier this month, was stripped of the vice-captaincy last year following an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September 2017. The court case meant the 28-year-old had to sit out on the Ashes series in 2017, but he has since returned to prominence among the England set-up.

He was cleared of affray in August 2018, but crucially missed five months of international cricket. Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Stokes said he received a phone call the day before the Ashes squad was formally announced which confirmed he had been restored as vice-captain. When asked if he wanted to be reinstalled as vice-captain, Stokes said: "Deep down, yeah, it did hurt when it got taken away from me. "But in the time back when I've been playing, not having that tag as vice-captain, I've just tried to keep being a leader in the group.

Since clinching the World Cup title for England earlier this month, Stokes was one of the high-profile omissions from England's one-off Test match against Ireland. Credit: ITV News

"I guess the things that I've managed to do that I've sort of earnt, I've earnt the responsibility back I guess." "There's a lot of credit that has to go to family, friends, teammates and everyone helping me through that. They stayed very loyal towards me so a lot of credit has to go to a lot of different people for helping me through that, emotionally especially."

Stokes was one of England's stars at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Credit: PA

It has also allowed the Durham all-rounder to re-set his focus on the challenge Australia will pose in the upcoming Test matches and avenge their 4-0 loss from the last series. To add to the equation, the Ashes will be the first time Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft play a test match since they were banned for ball-tampering against England Stokes believes that could add to the already-fraught rivalry between the two nations. "I don't think we're going to go near that [ball-tampering scandal]. I think the crowd will do that for us," said Stokes.