Gangster John Dillinger's body to be exhumed 85 years after he was killed

The remains of 1930s gangster John Dillinger is to be exhumed, more than 85 years after he was killed.

The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit on July 3 that Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sought to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and re-interred there.

The permit does not indicate the reason for that request.

It’s expected Dillinger will be exhumed and interred on September 16, based on the permit.