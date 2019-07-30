- ITV Report
-
Gangster John Dillinger's body to be exhumed 85 years after he was killed
The remains of 1930s gangster John Dillinger is to be exhumed, more than 85 years after he was killed.
The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit on July 3 that Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sought to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and re-interred there.
The permit does not indicate the reason for that request.
It’s expected Dillinger will be exhumed and interred on September 16, based on the permit.
Crown Hill Cemetery spokeswoman Crystal King said the cemetery has no information about those plans.
The gangster was buried in Crown Hill Cemetery, after he was fatally shot down by FBI agents in Chicago in July 1934.
It’s alleged he and his gang killed 10 people during bank robberies and other crimes.