Boris Johnson’s new spin doctor used to dress up as Tory-taunting chicken

Boris Johnson’s new spin doctor used to dress up as a chicken to mock David Cameron and other Conservative MPs.

Lee Cain donned the Daily Mirror’s chicken costume and to poke fun at the then Tory leader in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

The former Mirror journalist is now at the heart of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation after serving as his press aid during his tenure in Foreign Office.

Mr Cain had to contend with the chicken following around his own boss during the Tory leadership contest.