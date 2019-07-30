Iain Conn, boss of British Gas owner Centrica, to step down

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica is to leave his role next year, amid a dramatic overhaul of the company’s strategy.

The group confirmed Iain Conn’s departure alongside an announcement that it would exit the production of oil and gas as it targets further cost savings.

Centrica chairman Charles Berry said: “Iain has led the strategic repositioning of Centrica since 2015 and has been the driving force behind our plan to turn Centrica into a sustainable business that is built around delivering clean, affordable energy and high-quality services and solutions for our customers, and to respond to the significant global challenge of moving to a lower carbon energy future.

“Iain has now agreed with the board that, while he will continue to focus on driving this transformation, including pursuing the announced divestments and continuing to drive performance and efficiency, he will also support an orderly succession before stepping down in due course.”

Mr Conn faced criticism from unions in April for his 44% pay rise in the same year the company announced job cuts affecting up to 4,000 people.