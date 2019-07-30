What matters most to voters in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

On Thursday the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election will offer a snapshot of public opinion around the premiership of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It will be voters' first chance to show the PM what they think of him and new Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. If the Tories fail to win the seat, their thin majority will be whittled down to just two. Despite the Lib Dems being favourite to take the Tory seat - aided by the Greens and Plaid Cymru's election pact not to contest it - the Brexit Party is also challenging for its first MP. The constituency, which is being contested after recall petition unseated convicted Tory MP Chris Davies, has a large number of farmers shepherding its many fields.

Conservative MP Chris Davies who has been selected by the Conservative Party to fight for the parliamentary seat he lost after more than 10,000 constituents signed a petition to remove him. Credit: PA

That's important because farming is one industry which Brexit critics say will be heavily damaged by a no deal exit from the EU - contrary to what's recently been said by the PM. On Mr Johnson's tour of the home nations he visited farmers in Wales to reassure them that he "will look after the farming sector". Despite this, sheep farmer Stella Owen - who sells much of her lamb to the EU - is worried about a no deal Brexit.

Sheep farmer Stella Owen says a no deal would be catastrophic. Credit: ITV News

"We have just weened lambs from this latest spring, we need a market for them," she told ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman. She agrees with many critics that without EU subsidies currently offered to farmers, her business will suffer. "For us as a business no deal would be catastrophic," she said. As a result, the anti-Brexit Lib Dems have already won her vote. Despite having not managed to form a Brexit-backing election pact with Nigel Farage's party, the Conservatives are still in with a decent chance of regaining the seat. With Brexit such a polarising issue, even Labour supporter John Evans says he is going to vote for Mr Johnson's party this time in order to ensure the UK leaves the EU as swiftly as possible.

Labour supporter John Evans will be voting Conservatives in the by-election. Credit: ITV News

Mr Evans, who works at a printing facility, says he's switched sides because Mr Johnson's words have been echoing his thoughts. "I'm a Labour supporter, but on this occasion I am looking to give Boris Johnson a little bit of support," he said. "He's actually saying the things that that I want to hear, he's been saying the things that I've been feeling and thinking for the last couple of years." The Labour Party will be hoping its recent pledge for a second EU referendum will secure it the seat, however punters in the Ancient Britain pub believe the battle is between the Conservatives and the Lib Dems. One Brexit-backing customer told ITV News: "I'll vote for the Conservatives to keep Boris where he is and I want to get a no-deal Brexit." On the other hand, another said: "If the Tories are brought down, that's the first step I think in stopping Brexit."

Who is contesting the Brecon and Radnoshire by-election?