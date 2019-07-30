Brexit uncertainty sees consumer confidence fall in Northern Ireland

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland has fallen amid Brexit uncertainty, a survey has found.

Around a quarter of those canvassed felt the EU withdrawal weighed on the level of optimism, Danske Bank said.

The bank’s Northern Ireland Consumer Confidence Index fell to 136 in the second quarter of this year, down from 139 in the first quarter of the year but above that registered in the second quarter of last year.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “With a new Prime Minister now in place, the Brexit process is likely to dominate UK politics in the weeks and months ahead.

“This survey continues to show that, like the business community, consumers also have concerns around how the UK will leave the EU.

“The outlook for consumer confidence, and indeed overall economic growth in Northern Ireland over the rest of this year and into next year, will be heavily dependent on how the Brexit process unfolds over the coming months and whether a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.”