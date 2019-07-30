Coastguard teams rescue stranded walkers 100ft up Filey Brigg cliff in North Yorkshire

Coastguard teams rescued a man and woman clinging to a cliff “by their fingernails” after they were trapped by the tide. The pair were stranded 100ft up Filey Brigg, a peninsula in North Yorkshire, as they tried to climb the cliff to escape the tide, which cut them off as they walked the beach, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said. They were spotted by a member of the public shortly before 4pm on Tuesday before a Coastguard rescue team from Filey and Bridlington, Coastguard helicopter and Filey RNLI Lifeboat were dispatched.

The helicopter called to help rescue a man and a woman from Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire Credit: Owen Scrimshaw/PA

Matt Atkinson, from HM Coastguard, said: “When the Coastguard teams arrived on scene the man and woman were clinging on by their fingernails so we knew that we had to act fast. “The two teams set up to execute two rescues side by side, quickly ensuring that the two people were made safe. “Once the teams knew that the man and woman were not going to fall, they were able to slowly bring them up the other 50ft of the cliffs to the top. “They were checked over at the top and are safe and well.

The couple were rescued after a member of the public spotted them on the cliff and dialled 999 Credit: Owen Scrimshaw/PA