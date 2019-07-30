- ITV Report
Fancy owning an extinct volcano for £50,000?
Got a spare £50,000? Well, you could be the proud owner of an extinct 250-million-year-old volcano.
The Devon volcano, known as Posbury Clumb and a designated Site of Scientific interest, is up for sale.
But you won't be in any danger, as it has been defunct for many years.
The former volcano is now topped by a volcanic woodland, which extends to around 4.9 acres.
The land forms part of a former quarry and the hard basalt stone was used to construct a local church and build Medland Manor in nearby Cheriton Bishop.
Estate agents Jackson-Stops is selling the volcanic outcrop, along with a five-bedroom stone house which sits on the land.
The outcrop sits at 500ft high and enjoys stunning views over the Devon countryside.