Driver charged after ripping bus roof in railway bridge crash

Police closed the road to help manage the clear-up. Credit: @tambothejambo/PA

A bus driver has been charged after the roof of a double-decker vehicle was ripped off when it hit a railway bridge.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 11.15am in Shotts Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

No-one was injured and the Lothian Country bus driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Police Scotland have since charged the 51-year-old in connection with the incident.

The bus hit a railway bridge Credit: Fauldhouse Today/PA

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Network Rail, which manages the bridge, introduced a 20mph speed limit for trains crossing the structure, initially saying it was “at risk” of falling if disturbed by vibrations.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers have inspected the bridge and it has not been damaged by the collision.

The roof of the bus Credit: Fauldhouse Today/PA

“We’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible and trains are continuing to run, at a reduced speed, while the bus roof is removed from beneath the bridge.”

A spokesman for the operator said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident earlier today in the Fauldhouse area and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.”