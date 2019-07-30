Driver charged after ripping bus roof in railway bridge crash

A bus driver has been charged after the roof of a double-decker vehicle was ripped off when it hit a railway bridge.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 11.15am in Shotts Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

No-one was injured and the Lothian Country bus driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Police Scotland have since charged the 51-year-old in connection with the incident.