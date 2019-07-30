Ethiopia plants 350 million trees in a day to fight back against climate change

Ethiopia has planted more than 350 million trees in one day, the country's government has said.

The world record attempt saw people from across the country digging holes in the ground in an attempt to combat the environmental impact of modern life and fight back against climate change.

The #GreenLegacy project, which is being led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, had originally intended to plant 200 million saplings in one day but Prime Minister Ahmed tweeted to say the country had far exceed this target.

In total 353,633,660 trees were planted in 12 hours on Monday, he said.