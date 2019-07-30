Facebook urged to share more data to help fact checkers tackling fake news

Facebook has been asked to share more data with third-party fact checkers in a bid to tackle the ongoing spread of potentially harmful misinformation across social media.

Full Fact, the fact-checking charity which started rating UK posts suspected of containing false information in January, says that the initiative should be fully extended to Instagram, amid concerns about the widespread existence of health misinformation.

The organisation currently reviews Facebook stories, images and videos which have been flagged by users, as well as the company’s algorithms, and rates them based on their accuracy, which appear as a label on posts.

To pick up on more misinformation, it is calling on Facebook to release additional data to better assess the impact of its work, and to develop tools to improve the identification of harmful content.

It also wants the Government to make more trustworthy sources available, especially in public health and the law, to help dispel some of the false claims that go viral online.

In its first six months, Full Fact published details of 96 fact checks it carried out, which included 59 rated as false, 19 as a mixture, seven as opinion, six as satire and five as true.