Giffgaff hit with £1.4 million fine for ‘unacceptable’ billing mistakes

Mobile phone group Giffgaff has been fined £1.4 million by the industry watchdog for “unacceptable” billing mistakes after it overcharged around 2.6 million customers.

Ofcom said Giffgaff – which is owned by O2 parent Telefonica – overcharged customers up to a total of almost £2.9 million over nearly eight years.

It found that Giffgaff had been overcharging customers who bought its pre-pay bundles of voice minutes, text messages and data – called “goodybags” – between May 2011 and February this year.

Delays in applying goodybag bundles to accounts meant that voice calls and data were wrongly initially taken from pre-paid credit, meaning customers were charged twice.