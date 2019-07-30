Hailstones 'size of small sweets' batter North Yorkshire as thunderstorms sweep across UK

Hailstones the "size of small sweets" have battered North Yorkshire, as thunderstorms and torrential rain continue to sweep across the UK. Dramatic footage showing hailstones hammering down on the streets of Ripon has been captured by surprised residents. David Dunning, news editor at Minster FM, told ITV News: "It is very unusual..the people of Ripon have described it as being the worst hailstorm they've seen in living memory, which carpeted the streets and pavements, with hailstorms probably the size of small sweets."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Vehicles can be seen trying to navigate the streets as huge hailstones fall from the sky. A belt of hail, rain and thunderstorms is moving across northern England, Mr Dunning said. The Met Office has issued severe yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms across swathes of England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A warning cover north England expires at midnight, with the agency warning of flooding in places and travel disruption. Further warnings are in place on Wednesday for parts of Scotland, north Wales, north England and the Midlands. The freak hailstorm comes after half a month's rain fell in 24 hours across parts of the country at the weekend.

Vehicles stuck in water in Stockport, Manchester. Credit: CarlosFB/@cfbcity/Twitter