- ITV Report
-
Hailstones 'size of small sweets' batter North Yorkshire as thunderstorms sweep across UK
Hailstones the "size of small sweets" have battered North Yorkshire, as thunderstorms and torrential rain continue to sweep across the UK.
Dramatic footage showing hailstones hammering down on the streets of Ripon has been captured by surprised residents.
David Dunning, news editor at Minster FM, told ITV News: "It is very unusual..the people of Ripon have described it as being the worst hailstorm they've seen in living memory, which carpeted the streets and pavements, with hailstorms probably the size of small sweets."
Vehicles can be seen trying to navigate the streets as huge hailstones fall from the sky.
A belt of hail, rain and thunderstorms is moving across northern England, Mr Dunning said.
The Met Office has issued severe yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms across swathes of England, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
A warning cover north England expires at midnight, with the agency warning of flooding in places and travel disruption.
Further warnings are in place on Wednesday for parts of Scotland, north Wales, north England and the Midlands.
The freak hailstorm comes after half a month's rain fell in 24 hours across parts of the country at the weekend.
Forecasters said that parts of the north-west had seen 40mm to 50mm of rain in about 24 hours, with 52.2mm recorded between 11am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday at Greenfield near Oldham.
The torrential rain brought flooding to areas in the north-west of England and brought travel chaos, as vehicles tried to navigate flood water.