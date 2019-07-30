Boris Johnson dines with DUP leaders to discuss confidence and supply deal

Boris Johnson has dined with senior DUP figures in Northern Ireland as he aimed to secure an extension to the Westminster deal keeping his Government in power.

The renewal of the Conservatives’ confidence and supply arrangement with the DUP was the focus of the gathering in Belfast on Tuesday night.

The dinner came ahead of a round of meetings between Mr Johnson and the five main Stormont parties on Wednesday.

The bilateral meetings at Stormont House will concentrate on the ongoing powersharing impasse which has seen the region shorn of a functioning government for two and half years.