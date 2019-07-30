Katy Perry’s Dark Horse copied Christian rap song, jury finds

A jury has found that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit Dark Horse improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song, setting up arguments over how much the singer and other defendants will owe. The decision returned by a nine-member federal jury in a Los Angeles courtroom came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued alleging Dark Horse stole from Joyful Noise, a song Gray released under the stage name Flame. The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much the plaintiffs are owed for copyright infringement.

Gray’s lawyers argued that the beat and instrumental line featured through nearly half of Dark Horse are substantially similar to those of Joyful Noise. Dark Horse, a hybrid of pop, trap and hip-hop sounds that was the third single of Perry’s 2013 album Prism, spent four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2014, and earned Perry a Grammy nomination. Perry’s lawyers argued the song sections in question represent the kind of simple musical elements that if found to be subject to copyright would hurt music and all songwriters. “They’re trying to own basic building blocks of music, the alphabet of music that should be available to everyone,” Perry’s lawyer Christine Lepera said during closing arguments. Perry and the song’s co-authors, including her producer Dr Luke, testified during the seven-day trial that none of them had heard the song or heard of Gray before the lawsuit, nor did they listen to Christian music.

Katy Perry has lost a court case over one of her songs copying another Credit: Ian West/PA