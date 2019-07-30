Legal aid system in crisis, 70 years since launch – campaigners

The legal aid system is in “crisis”, with fewer people than ever before having access to justice, lawyers fear. The “hostile” culture which favours rejecting funding applications means the public are struggling to get the legal representation they need and the problem is getting worse, it is claimed. The 70th anniversary of legal aid, introduced on July 30 1949 to help pay for representation in court proceedings, comes amid growing calls for an urgent overhaul of the system, which professionals claim is floundering amid steep cuts and a raft of errors when handling applications.

In the first three months of this year the amount of money spent on legal aid in criminal cases dropped and the number of applications for help paying for representation in civil cases rose, according to Government figures. Richard Miller, the head of legal aid at the professional body for solicitors, the Law Society of England and Wales, said since cuts were made in 2013 many were in the “ludicrous situation” where they cannot get the help they need. There are “major issues” in funding for criminal cases and civil proceedings such as hearings in family court, but particularly for inquests, he said, leaving many members of the public to navigate complex proceedings by representing themselves. Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “It’s definitely limiting access to justice. “There are massive problems caused by under-funding. The Government really hasn’t got to grips with the scale of the crisis.” He said there had been “no acknowledgement” of the scale of the problem by the Government. He also hit out at the state-sponsored Legal Aid Agency (LAA) – which decides whether to grant funding requests – saying it had become “much more hostile over the years” but had “never been great”. Mr Miller said: “The underlying premise of legal aid when it was brought in was that anybody should be able to defend their rights, regardless of their circumstances. “That principle is as good today as it was when the system was first introduced.”

But it was vital that access to justice was not prevented, he added, as he called for an urgent independent review of the system overall, and an overhaul of rates paid to lawyers. Richard Atkins QC, chairman of the Bar Council, noted that legal aid spending fell by 37% from 2010/2011 to £1.6 billion in 2017/2018. He said: “You can’t have that sort of cut and maintain the quality that you had however many years before. “It is a lot less than the figure that was spent and all of the problems that we see – people unrepresented, people having to pay vast amounts of money that in the past they would have had assistance with, people being acquitted having faced charges brought by the state and then not getting their money back, people deciding they will turn to unqualified people (for legal help) who may not assist them in the way they should be assisted – that can’t be a good thing.” He said there is a feeling among the public that families of terror attack victims should be entitled to legal aid so they can get the best out of an inquest into their loved ones’ deaths. He noted that lawyers will act on a pro-bono basis and are cutting their rates to assist but “it is a sticking plaster, it is something that shouldn’t being happening and we would argue that the state should be providing funds.”

