Michael Schumacher is making progress and watching F1, his ex-boss at Ferrari Jean Todt reveals

Jean Todt, (R), has given a rare update on Michael Schumacher's (L) condition in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo. Credit: AP/PA

Michael Schumacher has not given up on his path to recovery and is watching Formula One on television, it has been revealed in a rare update from one of his best friends. The F1 legend, who retired in 2012 and has not been seen in public since a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013, reportedly "keeps fighting", his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt told Radio Monte Carlo. Todt, who spent several years working with the seven-time champ at Ferrari, told the radio station how he regularly visits his friend at his family home in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite the frequent visits, Todt, who is not often forthcoming with updates, said: "I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. "I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland."

Michael Schumacher (R), pictured here in 1998 after winning the British Grand Prix, became best friends with his Ferrari boss Jean Todt (C). Credit: PA

He added: "Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting." Todt's reluctance to give updates on Schumacher's health is in line with the family's aim to ensure the star's privacy. On his 50th birthday in January this year, the family released a statement thanking fans for support but reminding them of "Michael's wishes". It statement read: ""You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. "Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy. "At the same time, we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."

Schumacher spent much of his racing career driving for Ferrari but retired in 2012 after being part of team Mercedes. Credit: PA