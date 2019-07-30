North Korea ‘fires unidentified projectiles’

North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, according to South Korea’s military.

Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the latest launches were done from North Korea’s northeastern area. It said South Korea’s military is monitoring for possible additional launches by North Korea.

The launches came six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that Seoul officials say flew 370 miles before landing off North Korea’s east coast.