NSPCC: More than 200,000 secondary school children may have been groomed online

More than 200,000 secondary school children may have been groomed online, research suggests. A survey carried out on behalf of children’s charity the NSPCC found that around 4% of young people aged 11 to 17 questioned had sent, received or been asked to send sexual content to an adult when using various sites and apps. The charity said that one in 25 children had done so using Snapchat, Facebook or Facebook Messenger; one in 33 using Twitch and Twitter and one in 50 using Instagram and WhatsApp.

The study found children have sent sexual content on platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitch, Twitter and WhatsApp Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

A total of 2,004 young people aged 11 to 17 were asked if they had ever sent messages with sexual content, been sent a naked picture or video or been asked to send these images, and the age of the person with whom they were interacting. NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “The scale of risk that children face on social networks revealed in this research cannot be ignored and tackling it with robust and comprehensive legislation needs to be a priority for this Government.

