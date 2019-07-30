Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in septic tank

West Mercia Police officers searching a house in Kempsey, Worcestershire after female human remains were found in a septic tank on July 12. Credit: PA

An 86-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the remains of a woman were found in a septic tank. The bones were discovered in the village of Kempsey in Worcestershire on 12 July after the tank was drained during routine maintenance, West Mercia Police said. The force said it believed the remains belonged to Brenda Venables, a farmer's wife who went missing 37 years ago. Mrs Venables, 48, was reported missing in 1982 from the couple’s then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, by her husband David. On Tuesday police officers were carrying out searches at the bungalow where Mr Venables, 86, now lives in the village.

Three police vehicles were outside the detached property in the usually quiet cul-de-sac, where a red estate car could be seen parked on the driveway. Officers wearing gloves could also be seen inside the property. Police would not be drawn on activity at the scene other than to say it was "a line of investigation". Neighbours of Mr Venables said he kept to himself and always had the blinds drawn at the front of his home. "You can see the blinds are down and that’s all of the time, and that’s normal," said a female resident, who declined to be named. She said police had not called since the arrest but did speak to neighbours after the remains were discovered earlier this month. "It’s quite astounding, to actually find somebody in a cesspit."

Flowers on top of the septic tank where the remains were found Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

She added: "We don’t see him, really. He gets out of his bungalow and into his car and then comes back." Another neighbour, who lives a few doors down, said: "We’ve said hello to him, but we don’t know him. It’s a friendly, sleepy neighbourhood." Flowers have been placed on the septic tank in which the remains were found, in the backyard of a farmhouse in which Mr and Mrs Venables lived when she went missing. A force spokesman said detectives were still awaiting DNA results but "the general circumstances lead us to believe" that the remains are likely to be those of Brenda Venables.

Detectives investigating the discovery said they believe they belong to a farmer's wife who disappeared in 1982. Credit: PA