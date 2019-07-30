RAF share photos of Typhoon jets intercepting Russian military aircraft near Estonia

RAF fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft near Estonia on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence has said. The Typhoon jets closed in on a Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft that was flying close to Estonian air space. The RAF jets were operating from Amari Air Base in Estonia, the MoD said as it shared photographs of the mission.

A statement added that the interception was “a routine Nato mission for the Typhoons which provides reassurance that the UK is here to work in partnership with Estonia”. An unnamed Typhoon pilot said: “We were scrambled to intercept an aircraft that was approaching Estonian air space from the south. “We identified and monitored it as it transited close to Nato air space. “This is standard protocol for aircraft that might not be communicating with air traffic control or on a recognised flight plan.”

The MoD shared images from Sunday's interception. Credit: RAF/PA