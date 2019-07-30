Rape investigation against Neymar dropped

A rape investigation into Brazilian football player Neymar has been dropped, police in São Paulo have said.

Officers were looking in to claims the Paris Saint-Germain forward had non-consensual sex with Najila Trindade in a hotel room in the French capital in May.

The 27-year-old has always denied the claims, stating the relations were consensual and claiming he was being blackmailed.

The case was closed due to lack of evidence, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

It will now be evaluated by a judge before a final decision is made in the next 15 days.