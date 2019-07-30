- ITV Report
Rape investigation against Neymar dropped
A rape investigation into Brazilian football player Neymar has been dropped, police in São Paulo have said.
Officers were looking in to claims the Paris Saint-Germain forward had non-consensual sex with Najila Trindade in a hotel room in the French capital in May.
The 27-year-old has always denied the claims, stating the relations were consensual and claiming he was being blackmailed.
The case was closed due to lack of evidence, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.
It will now be evaluated by a judge before a final decision is made in the next 15 days.
Ms Trindade, who works as a model, made her identity public in several television interviews following the allegation.
She also released a video clip and photographs reportedly showing an altercation between the two.
The football star, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, is still under investigation by police for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorisation.
The allegations against the player, who is the most expensive in history, have been front page news in his native Brazil.