- ITV Report
Seesaw lets children play together across US-Mexico border wall divide
A seesaw which allows children from the US and Mexico to play together has been built on the border wall.
On Monday, one of the two California professors who dreamt up the idea of the Teetertotter Wall in 2009 posted videos of the seesaw in operation, linking the cities of Sunland Park in New Mexico, with Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.
In stark contrast to the dull, imposing fence, the bright pink seesaw bridges the divide and children and adults from both sides of the border take turns, laughing and playing together.
Architecture professor Ronald Rael, from the University of California, Berkeley posted on Instagram that the creation of the seesaws was "one of the most incredible experiences" of his and architect Virginia San Fratello's lives.
The pair are partners of the firm Rael San Fratello.
Mr Rael continued that seeing the three seesaws in use filled him with "joy, excitement and togetherness" at a site which has become "a literal fulcrum for US-Mexico relations".
He added that he hoped his work would allow users to connect "in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side".
"The joy that was shared this day on both sides is something that will stay with me forever," he added in a further post.
The US-Mexico border has become one of the defining features of Donald Trump’s presidency, following his insistence that he would "build a wall" which Mexico would pay for, during his presidential campaign.
Despite the wall failing to materialise, on Friday, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to use billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.
The ruling means Mr Trump can use £2.05 billion of Pentagon funds on four contracts to replace existing sections of barrier with fencing in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
The US President tweeted that the ruling was a "big VICTORY".
Under Mr Trump, the US Government's attitude to migration has hardened with crowded detention facilities, the use of teargas at the border, and the separation of children from their parents among some of the controversial tactics deployed.