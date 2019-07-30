Seesaw lets children play together across US-Mexico border wall divide

A seesaw which allows children from the US and Mexico to play together has been built on the border wall.

On Monday, one of the two California professors who dreamt up the idea of the Teetertotter Wall in 2009 posted videos of the seesaw in operation, linking the cities of Sunland Park in New Mexico, with Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.

In stark contrast to the dull, imposing fence, the bright pink seesaw bridges the divide and children and adults from both sides of the border take turns, laughing and playing together.

Architecture professor Ronald Rael, from the University of California, Berkeley posted on Instagram that the creation of the seesaws was "one of the most incredible experiences" of his and architect Virginia San Fratello's lives.

The pair are partners of the firm Rael San Fratello.

Mr Rael continued that seeing the three seesaws in use filled him with "joy, excitement and togetherness" at a site which has become "a literal fulcrum for US-Mexico relations".

He added that he hoped his work would allow users to connect "in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side".

"The joy that was shared this day on both sides is something that will stay with me forever," he added in a further post.