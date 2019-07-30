- ITV Report
Ex-police officer guilty of misconduct following murder of 19-year-old Shana Grice by her stalker
A police panel has found former Sussex officer Trevor Godfrey committed misconduct in a stalking case which saw a 19-year-old murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Now-retired Godfrey had told a misconduct hearing Shana Grice had initially lied about being in a secret relationship with older colleague Michael Lane as a "smokescreen" so her boyfriend Ashley Cooke did not find out.
The former Sussex Police officer denied he had applied a stereotype that two people in a relationship cannot be the subject of abuse from one another.
He claimed the fact Ms Grice signed off texts to Lane with five kisses meant there was "no reason" to offer her advice.
Concluding the misconduct hearing, panel chairwoman Victoria Goodfellow said: "While clearly serious matters, they are not enough to mean gross misconduct.
"We do not attribute any blame on Shana."
There was little emotion shown from either Mr Godfrey or Ms Grice's family.
- What happened to Shana Grice?
Shana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, despite her repeated complaints to Sussex Police about his behaviour.
The 19-year-old had reported Michael Lane to officers five times in six months, yet they fined her for wasting police time after she omitted to tell investigators about her relationship with Lane.
The first report came in February 2016, when Ms Grice reported Lane for damaging her car and sending her unwanted flowers. He was warned to stay away.
A month later, Ms Grice called the police again after Lane grabbed her phone and pulled her hair in the street. She was fined £90 for wasting police time.
On 9 July, Lane used a stolen key from her home to break in and watch her sleep. She recorded a phone call with Lane, in which he apologised. She gave the audio to Sussex Police. Lane was cautioned for theft and warned to leave Ms Grice alone.
In the following days, she made several more complaints that Lane was following her.
Just days after her final report, on 25 August 2016, Ms Grice was found dead at her Brighton home.
Lane, 27, is now serving a life sentence for her murder, with a minimum term of 25 years.
Ms Grice's case has highlighted calls for a so-called Stalkers Register of people reported for such offences.