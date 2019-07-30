Ex-police officer guilty of misconduct following murder of 19-year-old Shana Grice by her stalker

A police panel has found former Sussex officer Trevor Godfrey committed misconduct in a stalking case which saw a 19-year-old murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Now-retired Godfrey had told a misconduct hearing Shana Grice had initially lied about being in a secret relationship with older colleague Michael Lane as a "smokescreen" so her boyfriend Ashley Cooke did not find out.

The former Sussex Police officer denied he had applied a stereotype that two people in a relationship cannot be the subject of abuse from one another.

He claimed the fact Ms Grice signed off texts to Lane with five kisses meant there was "no reason" to offer her advice.

Concluding the misconduct hearing, panel chairwoman Victoria Goodfellow said: "While clearly serious matters, they are not enough to mean gross misconduct.

"We do not attribute any blame on Shana."

There was little emotion shown from either Mr Godfrey or Ms Grice's family.