Tuesday's weather: Sunshine and heavy showers for all

Tuesday will see a bright start for many, but all of the UK will have some heavy and thundery downpours during the day.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in force from the Met Office, in parts of England and Wales where the heaviest rainfall totals are likely.

There may be some large puddles and spray on the roads, localised flooding in some areas, and there is a risk of lightning and some hail.

There will be some brief interludes of sunshine, with the longest sunny spells across Scotland and northeast England.

Winds will be blustery at times, especially across southern England.

Top temperature 26 Celsius (79 F).