‘Wake-up call’ for Government as report shows GCSE attainment gap widening

Poor teenagers are 18 months behind their wealthier peers in their GCSEs as progress in closing the divide has come to a standstill, according to a report. The GCSE attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their wealthier counterparts widened slightly between 2017 and 2018, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) annual report suggests. Progress has slumped for the first time since 2011 and, if the recent five-year trend continues, the research concludes that it will take more than 500 years for the gap to close. It also found that disadvantage gaps are larger and growing in parts of northern England. Researchers calculated that, in 2018, poorer students were generally around 9.2 months behind their richer classmates at the end of primary school.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

By the time they took their GCSEs, the report found they were 18.1 months behind in terms of average attainment in English and maths – widening by 0.2 since 2017. For all GCSE subjects, the figure remained unchanged from 2017 at 18.4 months. Based on official Government data looking at pupils’ academic achievement in England, the research compares those eligible for free school meals at any time in a six-year period with their better-off peers. The most persistently disadvantaged students – those eligible for free school meals for at least 80% of their time in school – are almost two years (22.6 months) behind their peers by the time they leave secondary school. David Laws, EPI’s executive chairman and former Liberal Democrat schools minister, called the findings a “major setback” for social mobility. “Educational inequality on this scale is bad for both social mobility and economic productivity,” he said. “This report should be a wake-up call for our new Prime Minister. “We need a renewed policy drive to narrow the disadvantage gap – and this needs to be based on evidence of what makes an impact, rather than on political ideology or guesswork.” But the Government said the gap had “narrowed considerably” in recent years.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.