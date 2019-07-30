Women who move house in early pregnancy ‘likelier to give birth prematurely’

Women who move house while less than three months pregnant are a third more likely to give birth prematurely, US research suggests.

Pregnant women in their first trimester were also found to have a slightly higher risk of delivering a smaller than expected size baby.

US researchers analysed birth certificate data for babies born in Washington state between 2007 and 2014 to mothers aged at least 18.

They focused on 28,011 women who had moved early in pregnancy and 112,451 who had not.

Of those who moved, 9.1% gave birth prematurely compared to 6.4% of those who did not – an increased likelihood of 38% when adjusting for factors including age and marital status.

And those who moved were more than a third (37%) more likely to give birth to a baby with a low birth weight after the adjustments, with 6.4% of the women doing so compared to 4.5% of those who stayed put.

Women who moved during pregnancy were more likely to be in their teens or 20s, and to have smoked during their pregnancy, and were less likely to be married or to have finished high school.

The authors said: “The associations between residence change and adverse infant outcomes were present across all levels of socio-economic status.

“Thus, moving may be a useful marker for care providers of pregnant women.

“Regardless of whether the negative impact of moving is driven by the stress from the move itself, stressful situations leading to a move, or disruption of care because of the move, asking patients about plans to move and using that as an opportunity to counsel patients on stress-mitigating techniques and care continuity may be beneficial.”

Interruptions to healthcare, the physical strain of moving, disruptions to social support, and a biological stress reaction may all be possible triggers, the researchers suggest.