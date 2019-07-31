20,000 police officers can be recruited in three years, PM tells board meeting

Boris Johnson has told the high-ranking team tasked with helping recruit 20,000 new police officers that the ambitious project will be complete within three years. The Prime Minister gave an opening speech to the newly-established national policing board at its first meeting on Wednesday at the Home Office. Chaired by Home Secretary Priti Patel, the team includes Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Sir Stephen House and head of counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu.

Mr Johnson told the board’s first meeting that its creation was an “absolutely crucial development” amid fears of a knife crime epidemic. “We need to be getting crime down. We’ve done very well in some respects but too many crime types have been going in the wrong direction,” the PM said. “And we can crack it. The answer is, I think, that you need strong, visible policing.” He added: “Saj (Chancellor Sajid Javid) is going to provide the money. And we will get it done in the course of the next three years.” The board, to meet quarterly, is tasked with holding the police to account for meeting the target, work on which begins in September. It will also drive the national response to the most pressing issues that affect communities right across the country. Also at the meeting were National Crime Agency director general Lynne Owens, National Police Chiefs Council chair Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners chair Katy Bourne.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.