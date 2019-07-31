23 in court charged with rioting over Hong Kong protests

'Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times,' supporters of those in court chanted outside. Credit: AP

More than 20 Hong Kong protesters have been charged with rioting – the most serious charge brought since mass demonstrations began in the city last month. The hearings marked the first time authorities have resorted to the serious charges of rioting since the beginning of a wave of unrest that has plunged the former British colony into its biggest political crisis since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. Those convicted of rioting can be jailed for up to 10 years.

Protesters gathered outside the Eastern Court in Hong Kong.

Standing in a heavy rain, supporters rallied outside the court, chanting: “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” in what has become a familiar refrain. They are protesting against China’s influence in the city, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory with its own laws and legal system.

More than 40 people in total have been charged with rioting.

Police said a total of 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons. They are accused of setting up roadblocks, breaking fences, damaging street signs and attacking police officers with bricks and iron rods. Only 23 appeared in court Wednesday, and all were released on bail. They will next appear in court on September 25. It is not clear when the others charged will appear in court. Those charged were arrested after clashes with police at an unauthorised protest in the western part of Hong Kong island on Sunday, when police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters blocking the streets with road signs and umbrellas.

A protester holds a placard that reads: 'Release the righteous, investigate corrupt police'.

Police issued warnings prior to using the tear gas, but protesters stood their ground and threw eggs at the officers. Large-scale demonstrations started in the former British colony last month as a movement against now-suspended extradition legislation, and have since grown to encompass broader demands over greater democracy and government accountability. The protests have been propelled by an underlying distrust for the ruling Communist Party on the mainland, where speech is tightly controlled and dissenters are routinely jailed. News of the charges prompted organised protests outside two police stations late on Tuesday. Several hundred people gathered in the streets outside the Kwai Chung police station. Some threw eggs at the building, while police used pepper spray to try to disperse them. Some had cordoned off an area at a subway station covered in shattered glass where they said an officer had used a firearm.

Fireworks were set off just before 3am at another police station, injuring six men. Video footage on social media appeared to show a car driving by the Tin Shui Wai police station as fireworks flared where protesters were gathered.

Protesters use an umbrella to block a surveillance camera at Kwai Chung police station.