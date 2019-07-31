Chinese vlogger exposed as '58-year-old woman' after technical glitch during live stream

A popular Chinese vlogger who appears to be a young woman has been exposed as a 58-year-old using a filter after a technical hitch.

'Online celebrity' Your Highness Qiao Biluo, as she names herself, has attracted a large following on Chinese streaming platform Douyu, where she appears as a young woman and speaks with a "sweet and healing voice".

While live streaming a conversation with a fellow vlogger, it's believed Biluo had superimposed a cartoon image over her face, rather than changing her entire appearance.

But she failed to realise a software glitch had revealed her face until hundreds of followers left the chat room, realising she is not the young "cute Goddess" she had appeared to be.