- ITV Report
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates: Five minute fight breaks out between teams at MLB baseball game
A five-minute mass brawl broke out at a baseball game after a player launched himself at the opposition team's bench.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was filmed discussing tactics with teammates when he sprinted over to the Pittsburgh Pirates players.
The 27-year-old could be seen losing his temper, throwing down his glove before he sprinted over and landed a number of blows on the other team.
Both dugouts got off their seats during the fight, with players and coaches getting involved in the melee.
The ugly incident came after Pittsburgh's Keone Kela threw a 90mph fastball at the head of Reds star Derek Dietrich.
Cincinnati were angered by what they thought were dirty tactics, with the fight the culmination of the bad-tempered match.
In the end, the Pirates won the game 11-4, bringing an end to their longest losing streak in eight years.
The Pirates suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games following the incident.
Reds managed David Bell also faces a suspension for coming onto the field of play.
It is unclear whether any other players face further punishment at this point.