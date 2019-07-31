Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates: Five minute fight breaks out between teams at MLB baseball game

A mass brawl broke out between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates during their MLB game. Credit: AP

A five-minute mass brawl broke out at a baseball game after a player launched himself at the opposition team's bench. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was filmed discussing tactics with teammates when he sprinted over to the Pittsburgh Pirates players.

The 27-year-old could be seen losing his temper, throwing down his glove before he sprinted over and landed a number of blows on the other team. Both dugouts got off their seats during the fight, with players and coaches getting involved in the melee. The ugly incident came after Pittsburgh's Keone Kela threw a 90mph fastball at the head of Reds star Derek Dietrich.

The two teams had to be separated after the mass brawl. Credit: AP