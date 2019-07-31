Claudia’s Law set to help ‘hundreds of families’ of missing people

Hundreds of families are expected to benefit from a change in the law allowing them to take control of their missing loved ones’ financial affairs. Named after chef Claudia Lawrence, who vanished without a trace a decade ago, Claudia’s Law came into force on Wednesday. Police believe the 35-year-old from York – who has not been seen since March 18 2009 – was murdered but her body has never been found.

Peter Lawrence, at his home near York earlier this year, holding a photograph of his daughter Claudia Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Her father Peter Lawrence said “several hundred families” were “queuing up” to make use of the legislation known as the Guardianship (Missing Person’s) Act 2017. Under the law, families can apply to the High Court for guardianship of the affairs of a missing person after they have disappeared for 90 days or longer. It will mean they can handle everyday financial matters such as making mortgage payments and suspending direct debits for bills. Operated by the Office of the Public Guardian, families will be able to make use of the scheme for up to four years before having the option of renewing the legal status. Previously, families could only take over the financial affairs of a missing person if they were declared dead.

