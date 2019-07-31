- ITV Report
'A great injustice that has never been dealt with': Democratic presidential candidate calls for slavery reparations
- Video report by ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton
With so many Democrats wanting to run against US President Donald Trump in next year's election, they are having to split their TV debates over two nights.
The first debate touched on racism after the US President's attacks on ethnic minority members of congress.
It prompted a debate about whether the descendants of slaves should receive cash payments, by way of making amends.
The fight for the political left is just one subplot as the first wave of 10 candidates met in Detroit.
When Marianne Williamson was asked why she was qualified to determine how much is owed in reparations for slavery, she said: "We need to recognise that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with."
She continued: "There is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity beneath the surface an emotional turbulence that only reparations will be deal with."
Angelo travelled from New York to watch the debate in Detroit.
He told ITV News: "It was one of the few times we clapped during the debate so it was clearly something that we clearly support and also it's part of the national conversation.
"Among black folks, people are talking about the reparations for candidates not to have a plan or position on reparations is a problem," he added.
Detroit was the last stop for thousands of people trying to escape slavery 150 years ago.
A second group of 10 that features early front-runner Joe Biden as well as Kamala Harris convenes on Wednesday night.
The groupings were chosen by debate host CNN at random.