'A great injustice that has never been dealt with': Democratic presidential candidate calls for slavery reparations

Video report by ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton

With so many Democrats wanting to run against US President Donald Trump in next year's election, they are having to split their TV debates over two nights. The first debate touched on racism after the US President's attacks on ethnic minority members of congress. It prompted a debate about whether the descendants of slaves should receive cash payments, by way of making amends.

The US president labelled Rep. Elijah Cummings a 'racist' over the 'rodent-infested mess' in his district. Credit: AP

The fight for the political left is just one subplot as the first wave of 10 candidates met in Detroit. When Marianne Williamson was asked why she was qualified to determine how much is owed in reparations for slavery, she said: "We need to recognise that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with."

Marianne Williamson received an overwhelming applause for her comments during the debate. Credit: CNN

She continued: "There is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity beneath the surface an emotional turbulence that only reparations will be deal with." Angelo travelled from New York to watch the debate in Detroit.

He told ITV News: "It was one of the few times we clapped during the debate so it was clearly something that we clearly support and also it's part of the national conversation. "Among black folks, people are talking about the reparations for candidates not to have a plan or position on reparations is a problem," he added.

Angelo, who watched the debate in Detroit, said candidates must be prepared for questions on reparations. Credit: ITV News