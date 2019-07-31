Johnson should make tackling youth violence a priority to save lives, MPs urge

Getting a grip on serious youth violence could save lives and the new Government should make it a priority, a new report has urged. The Home Affairs Select Committee has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a lead on tackling violence by appointing an “accountable leader” in every local area reporting directly to him. As part of its inquiry looking at serious violence, the MPs heard evidence which showed that the number of under-18s admitted to hospital with knife injuries rose by a third between 2013-14 and 2017-18. The chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, Yvette Cooper, said the Government’s current approach has not “risen to the scale of the problem”. She said: “Teenagers are dying on our streets, and yet our inquiry has found that the Government’s response to the rise in serious youth violence is completely inadequate.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The senior Labour MP added: “There are no clear targets or milestones, and no mechanisms to drive progress. To publish a weak strategy and convene a few roundtable discussions just isn’t enough when faced with youth violence on this scale. “The Home Office has shamefully taken a hands-off approach to this crisis, but it is a national emergency and must be treated like one. “They need to get a grip. “Serious violence has got worse after a perfect storm of youth service cuts, police cuts, more children being excluded from school and a failure of statutory agencies to keep them safe. “The Government has a responsibility to deal with this crisis urgently.”

Yvette Cooper says the Government must urgently deal with the ‘crisis’ in youth violence Credit: PA