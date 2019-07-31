Kerry Katona faces trial accused of failing to send child to school

Kerry Katona is to stand trial after allegedly failing to send one of her children to school.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 38, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of failing to send the child to school between October 31 and November 28 last year.

Katona, of Crowborough, East Sussex, was led into the courtroom by an usher and allowed to sit outside the dock, behind her solicitor, for the 10-minute hearing.

She denied the allegation and was told she will face trial in October.