- ITV Report
-
King of Random YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
Grant Thompson, one of YouTube's biggest stars, has died in a paragliding accident, aged just 38.
Known as the King of Random, Thompson died in a crash at Sand Hollow State Park in Utah, in the US.
It's understood his family became worried when he failed to return home on Monday evening and they could not raise him on his mobile phone.
Authorities were able to track his location via GPS and his body was recovered on Tuesday.
Thompson's brother, Mark, told TMZ that Grant had taken up paragliding five months ago.
An Instagram post from the King of Random account said: "Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random.
"Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created."
He launched his life hacks and weekend projects YouTube channel in 2010 and has since amassed more than 11.6 million subscribers.
His videos have been viewed more than 2.5bn times.
A silent, minute-long tribute on YouTube had been viewed more than 2.3 million times by Wednesday morning.
In a Twitter post, YouTube described Thompson as a "gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator".
Thompson's YouTube channel includes videos on "How to open coconuts without any tools", "How to make magic mud", and "what does liquid nitrogen do to your face?".