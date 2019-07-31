King of Random YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident

Grant Thompson, one of YouTube's biggest stars, has died in a paragliding accident, aged just 38.

Known as the King of Random, Thompson died in a crash at Sand Hollow State Park in Utah, in the US.

It's understood his family became worried when he failed to return home on Monday evening and they could not raise him on his mobile phone.

Authorities were able to track his location via GPS and his body was recovered on Tuesday.

Thompson's brother, Mark, told TMZ that Grant had taken up paragliding five months ago.