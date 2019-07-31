Love Island winners Amber and Greg back in the UK after scooping £50,000

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have touched down in the UK after eight weeks in the villa.

They arrived at London’s Stansted Airport, alongside other Love Island finalists and were greeted by a crowd of around 120 family, friends and press after making the journey from Majorca.

Amber’s family huddled with fellow champion Greg O’Shea’s childhood friends, who waved an Irish flag and chanted the rugby player’s name.

Runner-up Molly-Mae Hague’s family wore t-shirts emblazoned with her face and the words Team Molly-Mae.