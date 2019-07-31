- ITV Report
-
Love Island winners Amber and Greg back in the UK after scooping £50,000
Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have touched down in the UK after eight weeks in the villa.
They arrived at London’s Stansted Airport, alongside other Love Island finalists and were greeted by a crowd of around 120 family, friends and press after making the journey from Majorca.
Amber’s family huddled with fellow champion Greg O’Shea’s childhood friends, who waved an Irish flag and chanted the rugby player’s name.
Runner-up Molly-Mae Hague’s family wore t-shirts emblazoned with her face and the words Team Molly-Mae.
Fan-favourite Ovie Soko’s family opted for bucket hats, cheering the basketball player’s catchphrase, ‘message’.
Amber and Greg both shared videos on their Instagram stories as they boarded a flight to London, with finalists Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, India Reynolds, Ovie Soko, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.
The Irish rugby planner wrapped his arm around Amber in a video as he said: "Let's go! She's finally coming home after nine weeks away!"
Meanwhile, Amber shared a selfie of the pair captioned: “Home Time.”
Last night the pair celebrated their first chance of privacy away from the glare of TV cameras as Greg shared a selfie of the pair in bed together, writing: "Love island...completed it mate."
More than 3.6 million people tuned in to watch the couple be named the surprise winners of Love Island, according to ITV.
They are the first winning pair who have not been together for the majority of the series.
Greg only entered the villa in the July 16 episode as the very last bombshell of the two-month series.
A further 400,000 fans streamed the episode on non-TV devices such as phones and tablets.