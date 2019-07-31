Couple needed to run remote Devon island's only pub

The pub is on the remote Lundy Island - population 28. Credit: Lundy Island

Forget Love Island, it’s now all about Lundy Island. The remote isle off the coast of north Devon is in search of a couple to work at the island’s only pub, but there’s a catch. Marisco Tavern is known as the pub that never shuts. The island’s much-loved institution is looking for a couple to work as part of the ‘housekeeping’ team at the 24/7 pub. The position comes with a few perks, including Lundy accommodation and utilities.

Potential candidates will be pleased to hear the building is the only one on the island to have lighting after the generators shut down for the night. Lundy Island is located 12 miles off the coast of mainland England and can only be reached by boat or helicopter. With a population of just 28, keen applicants would be mistaken in thinking the job would be an easy ride. As thousands of tourists flock to the island every year for the isle’s tranquil beauty and varied wildlife – Lundy Island’s is famous for its puffins.

The three-mile long and half-mile wide island is owned by the National Trust and run by the Landmark Trust. The Landmark Trust has posted the vacancy for a ‘general assistant couple’ to work at the Marisco Tavern. Applications close on Friday, with interviews taking place on Thursday, August 9 on mainland Devon.

History of Lundy Island Lundy Island was bought in 1834 for £9,870 by William Hudson Heaven – a wealthy Gloucestershire businessman. During the 85 years his family owned the isle, Beach Road, Millcombe House and St Helen’s Church were built. Martin Coles Harman was the next person to acquire the island, bought for just over £25,000 in 1925. He was responsible for introducing many of the animals, the establishment of the private postal system and the single issue of Puffin coinage. After Martin’s death in 1954, the Hardman family continued to run Lundy until the death of Albion Harman, Martin Coles’ son.

