Moderate Democrats take aim at liberal candidates at debate

Moderate Democratic presidential contenders pushed back against liberals on as the second round of presidential debates opened with a fresh clash over the direction of the party.

Montana governor Steve Bullock demanded aggressive action on the nation’s challenges but warned voters against nominating someone who embraces “wish-list economics” to take on President Donald Trump next year.

Working people “can’t wait for a revolution,” said Mr Bullock in a clear swipe at self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, who stood at centre stage.

“Their problems are here and now.”