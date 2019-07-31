Rare Harry Potter book bought for £1 fetches £28,500 at auction

Jim Spencer with the first edition, which sold for £28,500 at auction. Credit: Hansons/PA

A rare Harry Potter book bought for £1 at a table top sale has been auctioned off for £28,500 at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire. The 1997 first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was bought on the phone by a private UK collector. Whether it was serendipity or "pure luck" as described by the auctioneers, the book was listed for auction on the day of JK Rowling’s birthday - incidentally the birthday she gave to her fictional protagonist Harry Potter. The seller, a 54-year-old office worker who did not want to be named, said: “I can’t believe it. It’s what I’d hoped for but I never really believed my book would make that price.

The first edition was bought for £1 at a table top sale Credit: Hansons/PA

“I knew another Harry Potter first edition had sold for £28,000 but I was panicking as there had been no bids prior to the sale. When I checked to see if it had sold,I was amazed.” The former Staffordshire Library book was bought by the owner at a table top sale around 20 years ago. Inside, it still features a “withdrawn from stock” stamp in red ink. Published by Bloomsbury on June 30 1997, the hard copy is from a print run of just 500. A first edition Philosopher’s Stone copy can be identified by two errors in the book’s text: the misspelling of ‘philosopher’s’ on the back page and a double mention of “1 wand” on page 53 in an equipment list.

The former Staffordshire Library book has a ‘withdrawn from stock’ stamp. Credit: Hansons/PA