The border, the backstop and Brexit: Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland obstacles

Boris Johnson meets leaders of political parties in Northern Ireland today.

The Prime Minister says he’ll be focusing on efforts to restore the power sharing assembly.

“The people of Northern Ireland have now been without an Executive and Assembly for two years and six months – put simply this is much, much too long,” Johnson says.

“Northern Ireland’s citizens need and deserve the Executive to get up and running again as soon as possible, so that locally-accountable politicians can take decisions on the issues that really matter to local people.”

What also matters, arguably just as much, is Brexit.

Northern Ireland is in the eye of the Brexit storm.

The border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland has been effectively invisible under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement which brought peace after 30 years of ‘the Troubles’.

That agreement backed by all parties in Northern Ireland, the UK and Irish governments along with the European Union, has been the background to a row over the border and resulted in the issue becoming the major obstacle in Brexit negotiations.

All sides in the Brexit talks agree that there must not be return to a ‘hard’ border with customs posts and police patrols.