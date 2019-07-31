Theme park mascot wearing 16kg costume among 11 dead in Japan heatwave

Thousands have been hospitalised from the deadly heatwave. Credit: AP

A deadly and unexpected heatwave sweeping across Japan has killed 11 people – including a theme park mascot. The 28-year-old was dancing in a 16kg outfit as part of his role as a fairy character at Hirakata Park, Osaka. The part-time worker was rehearsing with other staff members when he fell ill and lost consciousness at around 7.30pm. The temperature was reported to be about 28°C at that time.

Japanese locals keeping cool in the shade. Credit: AP

In a statement, the theme park said: "We would like to offer a deep apology from the bottom of our hearts. "We will find the cause of it and work to prevent it from happening again.” The park has cancelled all performances using character outfits during the heatwave. The theme park worker's death is one of thousands of casualties in the heatwave sweeping across the nation.

Authorities have advised people to stay hydrated and take regular breaks. Credit: AP