Twitter account which protests against same sex education in schools blocks LGBTQ+ community

Advocates for LGBTQ+ rights have found themselves mass-blocked by a Twitter account which protests against same sex education in schools. Social media users have found themselves unable to read tweets from @QuestionLGBTEdu. Many users report having no interaction with the account, but still being blocked. The account protests LGBTQ+ education in schools, referring to it as "dogma" and "doctrine". One tweet, on July 29, said: "Why would a responsible adult start talking about sex with five to eight year olds, let alone telling them they can choose a gender. Anyone who does should be stopped." Another questioned the message being sent out by the Department for Education when they issued signs that said: "Being trans is being normal".

But despite the account stopping people, many from LGBTQ+ backgrounds, from being able to see its tweets, some users have said being blocked is a badge of honour. Fighting back against the blocking, Adrian Harrop tweeted: "The list of who’s blocked by @QuestionLGBTedu is turning out to be a veritable ‘Who’s Who?’ of UK LGBTQ+ Glitterati. "Proud to count myself among what seems to be an already significant and ever growing number!"

Another questioned the message being sent out by the Department for Education when they issued signs that said "Being trans is being normal". The account has publicly posted photos of teachers who are openly LGBTQ+, claiming they are not suitable to be around children. It has been outspoken on the Anderton Park protests in Birmingham, condemning those behind the decision to educate children about LGBTQ+ relationships.

Michael Johnson-Ellis from TwoDads.U.K said: "I’m quite happy to be blocked, as it’s toxic and truly awful. However, it’s more concerning the fact it’s on Twitter and not being removed. "The content on there is awful, it’s literally shaming gay teachers and talking about the community so aggressively and disrespectfully." Steve Coats-Dennis, 40 from Croydon, south London, added there was something "sinister" about mass-blocking LGBTQ+ people. He said: "It’s like they are trying to promote their anti-equality education agenda without allowing any dissent."

