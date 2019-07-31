Wednesday's weather: More rain in the north but drier and cloudy in the south

Early rain, heavy at times, over parts of northern and eastern England will turn more showery through the day, with some locally heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, there will be some slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms affecting northern and western parts of Scotland during the afternoon, leading to the risk of some localised flooding in places.

It will be a fairly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across Northern Ireland.

The driest conditions are likely to be across southern parts of the UK, although cloudier with rain at times in southwest England.

It will be a breezy day across much of England and Wales.

It will feel warm in the sunshine, with a top temperature of 24 Celsius (75 F).