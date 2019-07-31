What the papers say – July 31

The front pages are filled with leaders disagreements over Brexit and the Duke of Sussex’s plans for the future. British and Irish leaders have clashed as they play “a game of Brexit chicken”, the i newspaper says, with The Independent reporting Irish premier Leo Varadkar has “delivered a firm rebuff” to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to remove the deal’s backstop clause.

The Daily Mirror reports the Duke of Sussex told scientist Jane Goodall he will only father two children in light of the ongoing climate crisis.

And the Daily Express leads with Harry’s views on the prevalence of unacknowledged racism in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel urges Facebook in The Daily Telegraph to create a “back door” in its proposed encrypted messaging service, warning that not doing so threatens efforts to “identify and remove child abuse and terrorist content” online.

Data from the Met Office shows the 10 hottest years in Britain have all occurred since 2002, The Times reports. The paper adds that Nigel Farage has told it his Brexit Party will not enter into a coalition with the Tories while Dominic Cummings remains in charge of Boris Johnson’s team for leaving the bloc.

Motor racing star Michael Schumacher is making good progress in his recovery from injury and enjoys watching Formula 1 on television, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt said, according to the Daily Star.

The Financial Times leads with Ian Conn’s resignation from Centrica, Britain’s largest energy supplier, adding that Mr Johnson will pledge billions more to fund improvements to health and aged care.

Youth violence has to be addressed after escalating to the point of being a “social emergency”, The Guardian reports, citing British MPs.