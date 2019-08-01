Dozens killed in suicide attacks in Yemen

The attackers' motorcycles were still burning after the suicide attack. Credit: AP

At least 51 people have been killed and dozens wounded, after rebels fired a missile at a military parade and coordinated suicide bombings in the port city of Aden in Yemen. The missile hit in the city's neighbourhood of Breiqa, where forces loyal to the United Arab Emirates were holding a military parade. At least 44 people were killed, including UAE-backed commander Monier al Yafie, who gave a speech during the parade. A short while earlier, a car, a bus and three motorcycles laden with explosives targeted a police station in the city's Omar al-Mokhtar neighbourhood during a morning police roll-call.

The police station targeted by Houthi rebels. Credit: AP

Zakarya Ahmed, a senior police officer who was inside the three-story station when the bombings took place, described the attack as "a disaster". "I felt myself flying in the air and falling down, hitting the floor," Ahmed said. "When I got up on my feet, I saw bodies burning, others torn into pieces." The attackers' motorcycles were still burning as blood pooled on the staircase of the police station and the street outside was littered with shattered glass and debris from blown-outdoors and windows. The four suicide bombers involved in the attack killed 11 and wounded at least 29. These attacks were the deadliest in Aden since November 2017, when the so-called Islamic State affiliate in Yemen targeted the city's security headquarters, leaving 15 dead, mostly policemen.

The attacks were the deadliest in Aden since November 2017. Credit: AP

No group immediately said it was behind the attacks both Yemen's al-Qaeda branch and a so-called Islamic State group affiliate have exploited the chaos of the country's war between the Houthis and the government forces. The conflict in Yemen began with Houthi rebels taking over Sanaa in 2014, driving out the internationally-recognised government. Since then, Aden has served as the temporary seat of the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Houthi rebels fighters chant slogans as they take off to a battlefront. Credit: AP