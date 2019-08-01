Eat, Shop, Save: The Laherty’s

Fronted by Ranvir Singh, Eat Shop Save returns for a new four-part series setting families an eight-week challenge to eat better, get fitter and save money.

As both budgets and waistbands get tighter, Ranvir and her team of experts - chef and nutritionist Dale Pinnock, savvy shopper Kate Hardcastle MBE and fitness consultant Tom Pitfield - aim to help families improve their diets, their lifestyles and their finances.

In the first episode, Ranvir and her experts meet the Laherty family from Bury in Greater Manchester, aiming to help them to ditch their regular takeaway run and get an expensive chocolate habit under control.

This time around the family will also meet former Eat, Shop, Save champion Beccy who has significantly transformed her life after taking part in the previous series.

You can watch Eat, Shop, Save on ITV and STV at 8:30pm on Thursday, 1st August.