Evacuations in Whaley Bridge as dam wall partially collapses in Derbyshire town

Part of the dam wall has been damaged, leading to fears it could collapse. Credit: Twitter/@fraglast

Residents are being evacuated from an area around a Derbyshire reservoir over fears a badly damaged dam wall could give way. Police have cordoned off the area around Toddbrook Reservoir near Whaley Bridge, after persistent, heavy rain over the last few days led to the damage. Pictures on social media showed panels on one side of the dam have partially collapsed.

The damaged reservoir wall is assessed. Credit: PA

Derbyshire Police said road closures and diversions were in place as the stability of the wall was assessed. The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning indicating danger to life at Whaley Bridge, warning water levels in the River Goyt could "rise rapidly" as a result of water coming from the reservoir. Police have warned the public to stay away from the Whaley Bridge area following the advice from the Environment Agency. The force tweeted: "We understand that there will be some concern around not being able to return home, however our priority is to ensure people are kept safe and well and are not taking unnecessary risks. "This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we appreciate that there is significant impact on this community, however this is an unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation."

Footage of flooding in Whaley Bridge taken on Wednesday

Anyone outside the cordon is advised to head to Chapel High School in High Peak. Derbyshire Police said: “Officers and staff will be at the school to give further direction but at this time we aren't sure how long the evacuation will take. “Please make alternate arrangements to stay with friends/family, ensure that pets and medication that may be needed for a number of days are taken. “If people do not have somewhere to go then they will be accommodated, however, there is limited capacity to do so.” Anyone unable to leave their home should call 101 and ask for police.

Cordons are in place around the area. Credit: PA

Anna Aspinall, 36, from Whaley Bridge, said she and others had been called to help place sandbags in the area around the dam, but were sent away after structural engineers advised "that the wall is at high risk of failing". "We have had significant rainfall over the past few days resulting in the overflow of the reservoir, which is very rarely breached, being completely flooded over," she said.

"The result is that the overflow this morning has undermining damage and there is a big risk of the village being flooded out. "Residents are currently being evacuated along with businesses. "We are praying (the dam wall) holds whilst the Canal and River Trust try to drain the water from the reservoir. "I live at the top of a hill but am very involved in community life, so want to help where I can."