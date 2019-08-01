Fortnite gaming megastar Ninja leaves Twitch for Mixer

“But as I looked at the next step in my career, I wanted to be somewhere that empowered me to push the boundaries of gaming and achieve bigger goals within the industry. Mixer provides me with more ways to connect with my community.”

Fortnite superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has left Twitch and is taking his video game live streams to Microsoft’s Mixer platform.

Blevins has earned millions broadcasting himself playing Fortnite and other video games on Twitch and YouTube. He has over 14 million followers on Twitch, and the platform has hosted many of his pioneering e-sports moments, including a Fortnite event in March 2018 featuring rappers Drake and Travis Scott and NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster that propelled the game into a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

Blevins will host his first Mixer live stream on Friday from Lollapalooza, a four-day music festival in Chicago.

The 28-year-old has publicly invited Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf — the 16-year-old who earned 3 million US dollars on Sunday for winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup — to join him.

Blevins said he will not actively recruit other gamers to leave their current platform, but if more streamers follow him to Mixer, it could become a legitimate competitor in a market dominated by Twitch.

“I want my friends to make their own decisions for what platforms they choose to play on,” Blevins said. “With that being said, I will welcome anyone with open arms who wants to join me.”