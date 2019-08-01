Holiday firms LateRooms and Superbreak both collapse leaving summer travel plans in chaos

Summer holiday plans for many people are in doubt after the collapse of two companies.

Booking website LateRooms.com and York-based holiday agent Superbreak - both owned by the Malvern Group - folded on Thursday.

In a statement, Malvern Group said: "We regret to advise you that Malvern Group incorporating Superbreak Mini Holidays Limited and Late Rooms Limited, has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator on 1st August 2019 and have ceased trading with immediate effect.

"It is the company’s intention to appoint an administrator to deal with the affairs of the business tomorrow."

Both LateRooms and Superbreak were still trying to drum up business in the hours before the announcement.

LateRooms tweeted on Wednesday it was "never too late for a cheeky weekend up in Manchester".